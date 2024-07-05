UP court sentences man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising girl

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising an eight-year-old girl in 2022.

Special Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the convict, Bharat Yadav, Special Public Prosecutor Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said on Friday.

On October 30, 2022, Yadav, a resident of Ghatma Pur here, gagged the girl, took her to a secluded place and sodomised her in the Aurai police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan said.

An FIR was lodged against Yadav under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After completing the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against him in court, the SP said.