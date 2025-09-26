UP court sentences man to 20 years of rigourous imprisonment for raping minor daughter

Meerut (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A court in Meerut on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigourous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter and also imposed a fine of Rs 17,000 on him.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two months' imprisonment.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 14, 2020. Amit Jindal, a resident of Islamnagar, Maliana under TP Nagar police station area, raped his minor daughter.

A case was registered based on the complaint of the girl's mother.

TP Nagar police arrested Jindal and sent him to jail.

On Friday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Yash Pal Singh Lodhi found Jindal guilty and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years besides imposing a fine of Rs 17,000 on him, police said in a statement. PTI COR NAV ZMN