UP: Court sentences man to 20-years' rigorous imprisonment for rape of Dalit girl

Maharajganj (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20-years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old Dalit girl in 2023.

Additional Session Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) P C Kushwaha convicted Sachin Verma in the case and pronounced the sentence on Monday, also imposing a fine of Rs 2,06,000 on him, a lawyer privy to the case said.

If the accused fails to deposit the fine, he would serve an additional six months of jail time, Assistant District Government Counsel Vinod Kumar Singh said.

The incident took place on July 26, 2023, in the Kotwali police station area of the district, he said.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Verma under relevant provisions, including erstwhile IPC sections for rape and assault, and under provisions of the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB