UP court sentences man to 25 years' imprisonment for raping 9-year-old girl

Ballia (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 25 years' imprisonment after convicting him in a rape case of a nine-year-old girl about three years ago.

Ballia Superintendent of Police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma said on Sunday the court of Additional Sessions Judge Prathamkant on Saturday convicted Shani Rajbhar and sentenced him to 25 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 36,000.

According to the prosecution, a nine-year-old girl living in a village under the Ubhaon police station area of the district was raped and beaten at her home on May 31, 2021 by Rajbhar.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against Rajbhar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as POCSO Act.