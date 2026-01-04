UP court sentences man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping girl

Ballia (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl in 2023, police said on Sunday.

In the order pronounced on Saturday, Additional District Judge (POCSO), Ballia, Pratham Kant also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Surendra Ram (45), Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said.

According to police, the girl was bathing at a hand pump in front of her house in the Rasra police station area here on the evening of June 25, 2023, when Surendra came there, covered her mouth, dragged her into the bathroom and raped her. He fled when the girl screamed.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Surendra under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. After investigation, police filed a chargesheet against him in court.

SP Singh said the court held Surendra guilty and sentenced him to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.