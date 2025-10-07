UP court sentences man to death for rape, murder of eight-year-old boy in 2024

Ghazipur (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A special court in Ghazipur district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering an eight-year-old boy, a case lawyer said.

Judge Ram Avtar Prasad of the district's Special POCSO Act Court sentenced Sanjay Prasad Nat to death, finding him guilty of raping, murdering and hiding the body in his own home, Prosecution lawyer Prabhu Narayan Singh said.

According to Singh, a complaint filed with the Gahmar police station in the district alleged that on February 19, 2024, Sanjay Nat took his neighbour's son to his home at 3 pm. He raped the boy, strangulated him to death with a rope, and hid the body in a box in his house.

According to the complaint, when the boy's father returned home from work, he began searching for his son. At that time, a girl told him that Uncle Sanjay had taken his son to his house.

Following this, people reached Sanjay's house and called the police, who found the boy's body locked in a box.

Singh said that after the investigation, the police presented the charge sheet in the court. During the trial of the case, a total of eight witnesses were presented by the prosecution.

As the last witness, the doctor who conducted the post-mortem of the boy's body testified.

After completing the hearing, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to death, the lawyer added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG