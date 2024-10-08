UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing disabled brother

Bhadohi, Oct 8 (PTI) A district court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his 62-year-old disabled elder brother due to an old feud, a lawyer said Tuesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 63,000 on the convict.

Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Ram Babu Bind said the court of Additional District Sessions Judge Shailoj Chandra ordered that Rs 50,000 from the fine be paid to the victim's disabled daughter, Aanchal Pathak (20), as compensation.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said the incident occurred on the morning of April 20 in Bhurdki village in the Gyanpur police station area.

"Indrajit Pathak (62), who is disabled, was bathing at a hand pump outside his home when his younger brother, Mahendra Nath Pathak (54), attacked him with a wooden plank, causing severe injuries. Aanchal, who is also disabled and moves on her knees, and other villagers alerted the authorities, and Indrajit was taken to the hospital, where he later died," she said.

Katyayan said that later that evening, an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 304, 504, and 506. The accused was arrested and sent to jail, and after the investigation, a charge sheet was filed in court.

The case concluded within five months.

The government lawyer said the evidence and witnesses were presented in the court, leading to Judge Shailoj Chandra's decision to convict Mahendra Nath Pathak.

The judge ordered the fine and directed that the decision be communicated to the District Legal Services Authority, asking them to ensure Aanchal receives other benefits from the government, he added. PTI COR KIS NB NB