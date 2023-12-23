UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping girl

Bareilly (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor student almost three years ago.

Advertisment

The court of Judge Ram Dayal also imposed a fine of Rs 1.68 lakh on the man, Arif Ali, and said half of the amount will go to the victim's family, government advocate Shubham Mishra said on Saturday.

The victim, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, was returning home from school on February 25, 2021, when Ali took her to a sugarcane field and raped her in the Faridpur police station area here, he said.

In his statement to the court, the girl's father had said that Ali had raped his daughter on several occasions in the past. After he lodged a police complaint, Ali threatened to kill him and his daughter, according to Mishra.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Faridpur police station and Ali was arrested. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV