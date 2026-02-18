UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping, impregnating minor girl

Ballia (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor Dalit girl in 2025, and slapped a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convict, officials said on Wednesday.

Public prosecutor Vimal Kumar Rai said that in February 2025, the convict lured the 14-year-old girl from a village within the Pakdi police station limits and raped her repeatedly.

The girl's family came to know about the crime after the girl became pregnant.

A case was registered against the convict under relevant sections of law, including the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Rai said.

After a probe, police filed a chargesheet naming the offender in court.

On Tuesday, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Pratham Kant convicted the accused and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 75,000. PTI COR KIS ARI