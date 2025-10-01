UP court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2006 murder case

Mainpuri (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a 19-year-old murder case in Nagla Mule village under Kotwali police circle, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Chetna Chauhan delivered the verdict on Tuesday, convicting Munesh for the murder of a 19-year-old Vikram in 2006 over rivalry between two groups due to a land dispute. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

According to government counsel Vipin Chaturvedi, the case dates back to the morning of May 1, 2006, when Vikram was attacked at his residence in Nagla Mule by four individuals - Munesh, Dhiraj, Neeraj, and Guddu - who were allegedly armed with an axe and bricks. Vikram died on the spot due to the injuries sustained in the assault.

An FIR was lodged by the victim's brother Anil Kumar at Kotwali police station, naming the four accused, he said.

Police conducted an investigation and later filed a charge sheet against all four. However, during the course of the trial, Dhiraj, Guddu, and Neeraj died, leaving Munesh as the sole remaining accused to stand trial.

The prosecution presented eyewitness testimonies and documentary evidence to support its case. After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, the court found Munesh guilty and handed down the life sentence, Chaturvedi said. PTI COR KIS ZMN