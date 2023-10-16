UP court sentences man to life imprisonment in attempt to murder case

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A court in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in an attempt to murder case.

The convict, Shahnawaz, is currently serving a life sentence in a separate case of murder.

Additional district sessions judge Shakti Singh sentenced Shahnawaz to life imprisonment in the attempt to murder case and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, Shahnawaz had attacked two prisoners -- Jameel and his son Sarfaraz -- with a sharp-edged weapon in a police vehicle when they were being taken from the district jail to a court for hearing in June 2011.

Jameel and Sarfaraz suffered injuries in the attack. A case was lodged against Shahnawaz at the Civil Lines police station, charging him with attempt to murder. PTI COR ABN SMN