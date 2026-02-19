UP court sentences man to life imprisonment in double murder case dating back 18 years

Ballia (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Ballia district in connection with a double murder case dating back 18 years, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that the court of Additional Sessions Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari, after hearing the case on Wednesday, convicted the accused and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on August 11, 2007, in Khadipur Mallahi Chak village under Bansdih police station limits when the accused, Shailesh Kurmi, allegedly murdered Radha Kisun and Swami Nath on suspicion that they were informing the police about him.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Laxman Sahani, the police registered a case against Kurmi under relevant sections of the IPC, they said, adding that after completing the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused in court. PTI COR CDN SHS