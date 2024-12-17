UP court sentences man to life imprisonment in murder case

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a minor boy due to an old enmity in 2021.

Advertisment

Additional District Judge Abhay Pratap Singh on Monday held Sant Paswan guilty in the murder of the 17-year-old boy, Additional District Government Counsel Purnendu Tripathi said on Tuesday.

Paswan kidnapped and strangled to death the boy in Nichlaul due to an old enmity on October 30, 2021, he said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to serve an additional imprisonment of three months, Tripathi added.

Advertisment

A case was registered under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting to murder), 302 (punishment for murder), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information) of the IPC in the matter, Tripathi said. PTI COR NAV DV DV