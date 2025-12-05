UP court sentences man to life imprisonment in rape case

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a 25-year-old rape case of a Dalit girl, a government lawyer said.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Ramesh Chandra Tripathi said Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Amit Kumar Malviya convicted the accused, Shafeeq Ahmad, and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to Tripathi, on January 14, 2000, a resident of the Saini police station area lodged a complaint alleging that his daughter had been raped by Shafeeq Ahmad, a resident of Ward No. 2, Sirathu Nagar Panchayat.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the accused under the charges of rape and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the ADGC said.

After completing the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet in court, he said.

The court, after concluding the hearing, found Shafeeq Ahmad guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000, the ADGC said.