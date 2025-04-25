UP court sentences man to life imprisonment in rape-murder case

Mainpuri (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in 2015.

Special Judge, POCSO Act, Jetendra Misra on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Manoj, special prosecutor under the POCSO Act Anup Yadav said.

"The case originated on September 2, 2015, when the mother of the 12-year-old victim filed an FIR stating that her daughter had gone to their fields and had not returned. An extensive search throughout the night proved futile. The girl's body was discovered the following morning in a garden," government prosecutor Vishwajit Singh Rathore said.

"The subsequent postmortem revealed that the minor had been raped and then murdered," he said.

During the investigation, Manoj, a resident of the Mohammadabad police station area in Farrukhabad district, emerged as the suspect.

"Police arrested Manoj and filed a charge sheet against him for the rape and murder of the minor girl," Rathore added. PTI COR CDN CDN DV DV