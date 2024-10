Maharajganj (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a 30-year-old woman in 2021.

Additional District Sessions Judge Rama Kant Prasad also slapped a fine of Rs 16,000 on the convict identified as Sonu on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said Shashikala was killed by Sonu in Dubaulia village on January 28, 2021. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV