UP court sentences man to life term for 2023 murder

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a villager in 2023, officials said on Tuesday.

District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Kamal Pandey on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict Diwakar Dubey.

According to the prosecution, complainant Raju Maurya had alleged in his FIR that his elder brother Dharmendra Maurya was found in an unconscious state in an e-rickshaw outside their house on March 28, 2023.

He was rushed to a medical college where doctors declared him dead.

Police had then filed a chargesheet against Dubey and another accused, Pinku Patharkata.

Based on evidence, the court convicted Dubey and ordered that 25 per cent of the fine amount be given to the victim’s brother, District Government Counsel (Criminal) Yogesh Sharma said.

Patharkata was acquitted for lack of evidence, he said.