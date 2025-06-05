UP court sentences man to life term for killing wife

Kushinagar (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Thursday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering his wife and imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on him.

A lawyer privy to the development said the convict would serve an additional five years in jail if he failed to deposit the fine.

Special public prosecutor Krishna Kumar Pandey said Additional Sessions Judge (fast-track court-II) Satyapal Singh Premi passed the guilty verdict.

The case dates back to September 2019, when Rampravesh Musahar, who hails from Lakshmipur Musahar Toli under Kubersthan Police Station, lodged a complaint alleging that his sister Usha was killed by her husband Surendra Musahar, who hails from Chitauni Tola Narkhwa in Hanumanganj Police Station area.

Rampravesh alleged Usha married Surendra, but the couple often squabbled.

During one such episode, Surendra attacked Usha with a rod following which she left her matrimonial home and began living with her brother, the lawyer said.

It came on record that on the night of September 14, 2019, Surendra came to Rampravesh's house and hit Usha's head with an axe while she was asleep and killed her.

Surendra was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

After completion of the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet paving way for a fast-track trial.

The trial saw examination of eight witnesses and the evidence being placed on record.

Upon adjudication, the judge found Surendra guilty of murdering his wife and sentenced him, the prosecutor added.

The convict, who was produced from jail for the court hearing, was sent back to prison following the pronouncement of the sentence. PTI KIS AMK AMK