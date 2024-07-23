UP court sentences man to life term for wife's murder

Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday convicted a man for killing his wife four years ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

District Sessions Judge Abdul Shahid also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict Sachindra Nath Tripathi alias Sachindra Tiwari, District Government Advocate (Criminal) Yogesh Kumar Sharma said.

Elaborating about the case, Sharma said the victim's father Suresh Chandra Pandey had filed a complaint at the Lalganj police station here in 2020 alleging that his daughter Poonam was being harassed mentally and physically by Tripathi since their marriage 12 years ago.

Poonam's husband was also involved in different extramarital affairs and threatened her that he would marry another woman, the complainant had said.

On April 14, 2020, Pandey got a call from his daughter's in-laws around 3 am informing him about the murder. When he reached the spot, he came to know that Poonam was killed by her husband using a sharp weapon, the government counsel said.

Based on the complaint, the police then lodged an FIR against Poonam's husband and presented a charge sheet in the court after completing the investigation, the counsel added. PTI COR NAV RPA