UP court sentences man to rigorous life imprisonment for killing brother's wife

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for hacking his brother's wife to death in 2017.

The court announced the order on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abhay Pratap Singh sentenced Munavvar (24), a resident of Ausani Dargah under Paniyara police station, to rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, Additional District Government Counsel Purnendu Tripathi said.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional one year of imprisonment, he said.

Giving details of the case, Tripathi said Munavvar, who is currently in judicial custody, stabbed his elder brother's wife Shahbunnisha to death over a domestic dispute on May 21, 2017. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV