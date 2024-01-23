UP court sentences nine people to life imprisonment in murder case

Maharajganj (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Nine people have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for murdering a man here 12 years ago.

Advertisment

District and Sessions Judge Niraj Kumar on Monday convicted the nine and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them.

The court said if the accused failed to deposit the fine, they would spend an additional six months in jail.

The convicts had killed one Rajmani on May 22, 2012 by beating him with a stick and slitting his throat with a knife, District Prosecuting Officer Brijendra Nath Tripathi said. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV