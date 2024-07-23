UP court sentences six people to life term for murder in 1999

Maharajganj (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday sentenced six people to life imprisonment in a 25-year-old murder case.

Special Judge (POCSO) Shakir Hasan convicted the six accused, Suresh Yadav, Bhupinder Yadav, Rajendra Yadav, Yogendra Yadav, Ramesh and Ghanshyam Yadav, for killing Chotelal on May 27, 1999, by thrashing him with a stick, Assistant District Government counsel Officer Phanindra Kumar Tripathi said.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 19,000 on each of the convicts.

The court said that if the accused failed to deposit the fine, he would get an additional one year of jail.

An FIR in the matter was registered at Kolhui police station in 1999 against a total of nine people, out of which three died during the trial and the remaining six were convicted, Tripathi said.

During the trial, 10 witnesses were examined on behalf of the counsel.