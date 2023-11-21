UP court sentences three brothers to life imprisonment in murder case

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Three bothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here in a 2004 double murder case.

Advertisment

Aditional District and Sessions Judge (fast track court-I) Sumit Pawar on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the convicts Nanhelal, Lal Bahadur Jagannath and Santosh, additional district government counsel Kashinath Tiwari said on Tuesday.

The three had brutally thrashed two people over a dispute on May 11, 2004, leading to their death.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the family of the victims, the police had registered a case. PTI COR SAB DV DV