UP court sentences three men in 2005 rape case

Mahrajganj (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old Dalit girl in 2005.

Special Judge (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act) Sanjay Mishra on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 each on the convicts Amzad (46), Samshad (48) and Irshad (51), Additional District Government Counsel Purnendu Tripathi said.

In case of non-payment of fine, they will serve additional two months in jail.

The case was registered on January 15, 2005 in the district's Nautanwa area under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act and the IPC (rape charges) on the basis of a complaint.

The minor girl's brother had said in the complaint that the three lured his sister and took her to Nepal where they raped her. PTI COR NAV DV DV