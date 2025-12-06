UP court sentences three men to life imprisonment in rape, murder of married woman

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A district court here sentenced three men to life imprisonment and imposed fines on three others in connection with the rape and murder of a married woman.

Additional District Government Advocate (Criminal) Prem Prakash told PTI that the incident occurred on March 26, 2022, when the victim was allegedly attacked at her home in a village in the West Shirira area.

She was reportedly killed with a sharp-edged weapon while sleeping, Prakash said.

Based on the complaint, a case of gang rape and murder was registered, he said.

During the probe, the names of three accused, Mustaq Ali alias Gunga, Bhola, and Deepak surfaced.

On Friday, the court of Additional District Judge Brijesh Kumar Yadav sentenced the three main accused to life imprisonment, Prakash said. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS