UP court sentences three people to life imprisonment in 2018 murder case

Balrampur (UP), May 10 (PTI) A court here sentenced three people to life imprisonment for in a six-year-old murder case, a government advocate said on Friday.

The court of District and Sessions judge Anil Kumar Jha convicted Jagat Ram (50), Nanhu (27) and Ram Sumiran (28) in a murder case in 2018, Government advocate Kuldeep Singh said.

"The court awarded life imprisonment to the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 3 Lakh each," Singh said.

The accused were booked for killing Ram Prakash Gupta in May of 2018. They shot him dead while he was sleeping, following personal rivalry.

Police filed a chargesheet against the accused regarding the matter.