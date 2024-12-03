UP court sentences three to life imprisonment for killing boy

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a teenage boy over old enmity.

Additional District Judge Abhay Pratap Singh passed the order on Monday.

The court convicted Sagar Madeshiya (23), Vishnu Madeshiya (28) and Mukesh Madeshiya (29) from the Nichlaul police station area in Maharajganj for the murder of Aman Madeshiya (17), Additional District Government Counsel Purnendu Tripathi said on Tuesday.

The three kidnapped and strangulated Aman to death in Nichlaul due to old enmity on October 30, 2021, he said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on each of the accused. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convicts will have to serve an additional imprisonment of three months, he added.

A case was registered under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting to murder), 302 (punishment for murder), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information, to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter, Tripathi said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV