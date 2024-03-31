UP court sentences three to life imprisonment in murder case

Mathura (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three people to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a former village head here.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nitin Pandey on Saturday held Satiram, Pradeep and Dharamveer guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. He also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them, said prosecution advocate Ashok Kumar Singh on Sunday.

On January 18, 2018, Sarman Singh (63), the former head of Gauhari village in the Chhata area, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants near Doutana turn on the Delhi-Agra highway, the prosecution advocate said.

Seven people -- Satiram, Manoj, Ashok, Radhacharan, his son Dharamveer, Pradeep and main conspirator Karamveer Singh -- were named in the police charge sheet.

During investigation, it was found that Karamveer killed Sarman due to an old rivalry.

During the trial, Karamveer was attacked outside Chhata tehsil on August 17, 2022 and he died the same day at a hospital. Radhacharan, Ashok and Manoj were acquitted due to lack of evidence, the prosecution advocate said.

Sarman was a relative of former MLC Lekhraj Chaudhary, who is the younger brother of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV