UP court sentences two brothers to life imprisonment for killing stepbrother over marriage plans with sister-in-law

Barabanki (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A district court here has sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment in connection with a 2016 daylight murder of their stepbrother, a government lawyer said on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Shukla also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on each convict, the lawyer said.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Vikas Rastogi alias Vicky, a resident of the Kanungoyan locality in the city, had informed the police that on November 25, 2016, at around 9 am, he had gone to Ghantaghar Road with his younger brother, Avinash Rastogi alias Manu, to buy some items.

While they were shopping, his stepbrothers, Vivek Rastogi alias Deepu and Vikas Rastogi alias Chhotu, arrived armed with a country-made pistol and a revolver.

The complainant stated, "They started firing at my younger brother, Avinash. When he tried to run, they chased him and continued firing. He collapsed after being hit by multiple bullets. Despite rushing him to the hospital, doctors declared him dead." The prosecution further said that Avinash's marriage had been arranged with Ishani, the sister-in-law of one of the accused, Vikas Rastogi alias Chhotu. Vikas had objected to the marriage and allegedly threatened, "If this wedding happens, you will be killed." Government Counsel Ramakant Dwivedi said that during the trial, the prosecution presented 12 witnesses.

"After examining the evidence and testimony, the judge found both accused guilty of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 22,000 each," Dwivedi added. PTI COR KIS ZMN