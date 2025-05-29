UP: Court sentences two men to 20-year imprisonment in sodomy case

Bulandshahr (UP), May 29 (PTI) A special court here sentenced two men to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a minor boy four years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO Court) Kalpana on Wednesday found Raju and Arvind guilty of sodomy and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them, public prosecutor Dharmendra Raghav said.

According to Raghav, Raju and Arvind sexually assaulted the 12-year-old boy in August 2021.

A case was registered at Ramghat police station on August 6, 2021, and the police filed a chargesheet in court on August 13, 2021.