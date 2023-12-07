UP court sentences two men to 25 years in prison in rape case

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Two men have been sentenced to 25-year imprisonment by a court here for raping a teenage girl in 2021.

Additional Sessions Judge, POCSO, Alok Dwivedi on Wednesday convicted Ajay Verma and Karm Singh and also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 each on the two, additional district government counsel Pradeep Kumar Pandey said.

The father of the 15-year-old rape survivor had lodged an FIR against the two on July 23, 2021 at Kandhai police station.

The girl was taken to Surat in Gujarat by Verma and repeatedly raped for six months. The girl subsequently became pregnant, according to the FIR.

Singh was also involved in the crime and a case was lodged against the two under IPC section 376 (rape) and POCSO Act. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV