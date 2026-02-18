UP court sentences two men to double life term for gang rape of 20-year-old, acid attack

Balrampur (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced two men to two consecutive terms of life imprisonment for abducting a 20-year-old girl, gang-raping her, and attempting on her life by dousing her in acid.

According to the prosecution, on March 4, 2025, the 20-year-old student was abducted by Ajay Kumar alias Gauri Shankar (26) and Dharmendra Soni alias Akash (20), when she was returning after appearing for her intermediate (Class 12) examination.

The accused allegedly took her away in a car, gang raped her and, when she resisted, assaulted her with a hammer and pliers, causing grievous injuries and severing her tongue.

They later dumped her by the roadside after pouring acid on her and fled, presuming she was dead, District Government Counsel Kuldeep Singh said.

Acting on information, police rushed the critically injured woman to a hospital in Lucknow, where she survived after prolonged treatment.

On the basis of the survivor's statement and other evidence, District Judge Utkarsh Chaturvedi convicted Ajay and Dharmendra, and awarded them two consecutive life terms along with a fine of Rs 4 lakh each, the counsel said, adding that the verdict was delivered within 10 months of the incident. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB