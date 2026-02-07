UP court sentences two men to life imprisonment for raping minor

Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A local court here on Saturday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl, officials said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Veer Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 each on the convicts. Out of the total fine of Rs 1.10 lakh, the court ordered that Rs 85,000 be paid to the victim as compensation.

According to Government Advocate Dinesh Prasad Agrahari, the case dates back to August 27, 2019, when the girl was kidnapped by Rajpati (40) and Mannu (42) while she was returning from school.

The victim's father, a daily wage labourer belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, alleged that the duo held his daughter captive for three days and raped her.

The father further claimed that despite approaching the Ghorawal police, no action was initially taken, and the accused continued to threaten him.

Following a complaint to the Divisional Commissioner of Vindhyachal, Mirzapur, an FIR was finally registered on October 11, 2019.

After hearing arguments from both sides and considering the evidence presented by the police, the court found Rajpati and Mannu guilty and awarded them life imprisonment. PTI COR CDN SHS APL APL