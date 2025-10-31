UP court sentences Uzbek woman to 10 months in jail for illegally entering India

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district has sentenced a 33-year-old woman from Uzbekistan to 10 months and 10 days of imprisonment for illegally entering India from Nepal, officials said on Friday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on her in a case that dates back to August 14, 2023.

According to the prosecution, police apprehended Dilbar Rakhimova in Sonauli -- a town on the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh. Police suspected that she was a foreign national and had crossed over into Indian territory from Nepal.

During interrogation, Rakhimova disclosed her identity and admitted she had entered India without a valid visa.

A case was subsequently registered under provisions of the Foreigners Act, and a chargesheet was filed.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Yadav, after hearing the case, found Rakhimova guilty and sentenced her to 10 months and 10 days of jail time, along with the fine.

In case of default in payment, she will have to undergo an additional two months in jail, public prosecutor Pravindra Kumar Diwakar said.