UP court sentences woman, daughter to 10 years in prison in murder case

Ballia (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A court in Ballia has sentenced a woman and her daughter to 10 years of imprisonment each for killing the latter's lover three years ago.

Advertisment

District and Sessions Judge Amit Pal Singh passed the order on Saturday.

Giving details of the incident, Joint Director In-charge, Prosecution Department, P N Swami told PTI that Nandlal of Nagpura village lodged a complaint at Chit Baragaon police station alleging that Chanda called his son Chandan (20) to her house in the early hours of May 17, 2021, and killed him with the handle of an axe along with her minor brother and mother Anita Devi.

Chanda and Chandan were in a relationship with each other but her family did not approve of it, Swami said.

Advertisment

Based on Nandlal's complaint, a case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, police filed a charge sheet in court and Chanda's brother appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board, he said.

On Saturday, District and Sessions Judge Amit Pal Singh held Chanda and Anita Devi guilty of murdering Chandan and sentenced them to 10 years of imprisonment each, Swami said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the two convicts, he said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV