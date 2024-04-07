UP court sentences woman to life imprisonment for killing relative

Ballia (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing her brother-in-law over a property dispute.

District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Azra Khatoon on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said.

According to the prosecution, Khatoon had poured acid over her brother-in-law Parvez Ahmed in Middha village on July 20, 2022.

Ahmed, who was seriously injured, died during treatment.PTI CORR ABN ABN DV DV