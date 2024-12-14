UP: Cow shelter operator, kin booked for duping village head of Rs 8 lakh

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A cow shelter operator and two of his family members have been booked for allegedly duping a Dalit village head of Rs 8 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The FIR against Subhash Singh, who is the operator of a government-run cow shelter in Piparis Ramaiya village, his wife Chanda Singh and their son Prashant Singh was registered on Friday following a court order, they said.

Circle Officer (Bhadohi) Ashok Mishra said Singh made Hriday Narayan Pasi, the head of Piparis Ramaiya village, deposit about Rs 8 lakh in the account of his wife and son by promising to give him a tractor trolley and a fodder cutting machine at cheap rates.

Even after six months of depositing the money, when Pasi did not get the promised items, he went to Singh's house on October 18 and asked him to return his money. This angered Singh, who locked Pasi in a room and hurled casteist slurs at him. Singh's wife and son also beat up the village head, the officer said.

Pasi approached police for help and when no action was taken in the matter, he filed a petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (SC/ST) Asad Ahmed Hashmi on November 11.

On the directions of the court, police registered an FIR against Singh, his wife and son under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said. PTI COR RAJ NAV DIV DIV