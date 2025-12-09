UP: Cow slaughter accused held after police encounter in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A man accused of cow slaughter sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with police in the Sardhana area here, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused, identified as Nawab alias Nawabuddin of Ruhasa under Daurala police station, was shot in the leg during the encounter on Monday night and arrested, while two of his associates fled in the dark.

Acting on information that some men were preparing to slaughter cow near an orchard along the canal track, a Sardhana police team reached the spot and surrounded them.

The accused allegedly opened fire at the police. In retaliatory action, a bullet hit Nawab and police team nabbed him on the spot, they said. He was taken to a community health centre for treatment.

Police recovered a cow, a cleaver, rope and other tools used for cattle slaughter from the spot, along with a .315-bore country-made pistol, one used and one live cartridge.

The absconding accused were identified as Waseem alias Kana of Islamabad, Sardhana, and another unidentified man. A search is on to trace and arrest them, police said.

Police said Nawab faces 14 criminal cases, including under the Gangsters Act, Arms Act, cow slaughter, and attempt to murder, registered in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and nearby districts.