UP: Criminal arrested after encounter with police in Ghaziabad

Lucknow/Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old criminal was arrested following an encounter with the police in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Jitendra, who originally hails from Aligarh district.

The accused is allegedly involved in incidents of theft, loot and snatching, and eight cases have been registered against him. A tablet PC, a mobile phone, a country-made pistol and ammunition have been recovered from the accused, police said.

Nandgram police station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Upasana Pandey told reporters that police personnel, who were conducting intensive checks near Lohia Nagar, spotted a man riding a scooty. When asked to stop, he turned to flee but fell off the vehicle as it slipped on the road.

The accused then allegedly opened fire at the police, who in self-defence fired back, during which he sustained an injury to his leg. He has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment, the ACP noted.