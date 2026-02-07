UP criminal arrested while leaving on honeymoon after evading cops at wedding venue in Maharashtra

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) An accused, wanted in connection with an alleged assault and vandalism incident at a hotel here, was arrested from Maharashtra's Satara district while leaving on a honeymoon with his newly-wed wife, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the accused, Akshay Kadam, and his associates assaulted staff and vandalised property at the hotel, owned by BJP leader Diwakar Singh, at Nagaria Mod under Tilhar police station on December 19.

When the local police arrived at the scene, Akshay also misbehaved with personnel. A case was registered under relevant provisions against five persons in this connection.

Dwivedi said two of the accused had already been arrested, while Akshay was absconding. As soon as the police received information about his presence in Maharashtra, a police team was dispatched to the state.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a video from a wedding banquet, featuring pictures of Akshay Kadam, went viral on social media.

According to police, Akshay's nuptial rites were solemnised at the banquet. However, the accused managed to escape before a raid was conducted at the venue, evading arrest once again.

Dwivedi said following the wedding, the police team in Maharashtra arrested Akshay on Saturday from Satara district. After presenting him in a court there, the police will seek a transfer remand and bring him to Shahjahanpur.

Officials privy with the investigation said Akshay was leaving for his honeymoon with the newly-wed wife when he was arrested based on a tip-off.

Police had also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on inputs leading to Akshay's arrest.