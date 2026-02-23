UP: Criminal carrying Rs 25K bounty arrested after encounter in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested after a brief encounter here, police said on Monday.

Ballia SP Omveer Singh said a joint team of local police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) was conducting a check near the Husainabad turn around 11:45 pm on Sunday when they signalled a motorcyclist to stop.

The man attempted to flee but fell after his motorcycle skidded. Finding himself cornered, he opened fire at the police team, Singh said.

Police retaliated in self-defence, and a bullet hit the accused in his right leg, the officer said.

The accused, Bablu Nat (30), a resident of Adar village, has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment Bablu was allegedly into cattle smuggling and was transporting cows to Bihar on February 8, when one of his associates was arrested, even as he managed to escape, the SP said, adding that a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for his arrest. PTI ABN ARI