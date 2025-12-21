UP: Criminal carrying Rs 50K bounty shot dead in police encounter in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in a police encounter here on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, police said.

Zubair alias Peter (35), a resident of Meerut, was taken to a hospital after being shot during the shootout, where doctors declared him dead. A constable was also injured in the exchange of fire.

SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said Kotwali Dehat police were conducting a check on Syana Road when Zubair and another man on a motorcycle opened fire on the police party and tried to flee.

Police chased them and alerted nearby stations.

“When the suspects found themselves surrounded by police teams, they fired again. One criminal was hit in retaliatory firing,” Singh said.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the second man who escaped.

Zubair had over 40 criminal cases registered against him across several districts for offences including dacoity, robbery, theft and gangster-related crimes, police said.

He was wanted in cases registered at Kotwali Dehat and Gulawathi police station in Bulandshahr.

A .30 bore pistol, empty cartridges and live ammunition were recovered from the spot, police said. PTI COR CDN ARI