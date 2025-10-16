UP: Crocodile found crawling on road in Hardoi, caught by villagers

Hardoi (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Panic gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district after a crocodile was spotted crawling on a road in a village, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when residents of the Kunwarpur village in the Pihani area were startled to see the reptile moving on the road, they said.

Hundreds of people gathered at the spot, leading to chaos and fear in the area. Before forest department officials could arrive, a group of local youths decided to catch the crocodile themselves.

The group managed to trap the animal after several hours of effort, tied it with ropes, and carried it on their shoulders, witnesses said.

Nearly 500 people were present during the rescue, many of whom recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ankit Tiwari said the forest department later took custody of the crocodile and released it safely in a suitable habitat.