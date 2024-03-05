UP: CRPF jawan shot dead while trying to intervene in dispute between brothers

Rampur (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was shot dead when he tried to intervene in a dispute between two brothers in a village in Maswasi panchayat here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Rehmatganj village when brothers Rajesh and Krishna Kumar alias Pintu were arguing over a land dispute, they said.

CRPF jawan Dharmendra (28) who was passing by attempted to intervene but Pintu opened fire from his licensed gun, shooting the jawan on the head, they said.

The jawan was rushed to the hospital in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, where he died during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that Dharmendra was relative of the two brothers. He said police is trying to arrest the accused, who is absconding.

Police said the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem examination.