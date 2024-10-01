UP: CRPF personnel commits suicide at camp in Amethi

Amethi (UP): A CRPF personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service rifle on Tuesday at the camp here in Uttar Pradesh's Trisundi, police said.

Sushand Kumar Sheel (36), a resident of Assam was posted at the CRPF camp at Trisundi, they said.

He allegedly shot himself in the head with his service rifle in the evening, police said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

SHO, Ramganj, Yajendra Patel said that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A probe is on in the matter and police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step.