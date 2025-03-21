UP: Crude bomb hurled over land dispute in Gonda, man dies

Gonda, Mar 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed after a crude bomb was hurled during a dispute between two groups over a land issue in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Radheshyam Rai said the clash broke out in Sheeshau village under the Tarabganj police station limits.

"As the argument escalated, one side threw a crude bomb at the other," Rai said.

Ram Shankar Mishra who was sitting on his rooftop, sustained severe injuries in the blast. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the ASP said.

The incident happened when groups led by Shrichand and Bhagoti clashed over a longstanding land dispute.

Following the incident, police officials, along with forensic and surveillance teams, inspected the scene.

"A case of murder has been registered against four named accused and four police teams have been deployed to arrest them. The situation in the village is under control and additional police personnel have been stationed to maintain law and order," the ASP added.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.