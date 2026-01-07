UP: Crystal meth recovered from car of cleric’s son after accident

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) The son of Ittehade Millat Council (IMC) leader was booked for allegedly carrying crystal meth some crystal meth after his car met with an accident, police said on Wednesday.

Farman Raza Khan (30) was on the way to Bareilly in his car which rammed into a bus late Tuesday night near Kachhiyani Kheda temple here in Shahjahanpur, they said.

"The car was badly damaged, but no one was injured in the accident,” Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

Khan is the son of IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan who is an accused in the violence in Bareilly that erupted during the "I Love Muhammad" protests in September 26 last year.

Police rushed to the accident spot and safely took Farman out of the car and provided him first aid.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police recovered half a gram of crystal meth, an illegal substance, from a bag kept inside the car, the SP said.

“During questioning, he said he had purchased one gram crystal meth from Delhi for personal consumption and had already used a portion of it. The remaining quantity was recovered by the police,” Dwivedi said.

He added that after the accident, Farman initially tried to make excuses to evade a search by police and delaying the opening of the car’s boot.

When police acted firmly, he handed over the keys and the narcotic substance was recovered, the SP said.

An FIR was registered under the relevant section of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances act (NDPS) Act. Further legal action is being taken in the matter, police said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY