UP: Cultural Park in Prayagraj to blend Japanese and Indian architecture on Yamuna's banks

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A public plaza park showcasing the shared heritage of Japanese and Indian architecture is being developed along the banks of the Yamuna in Prayagraj's Arail area, officials said on Thursday.

The project, which is being executed by the Nagar Vikas Department at an estimated cost of Rs 124 crore, aims to blend Japan's traditional Shinto aesthetics with India's ancient Sanatan ethos.

According to project manager Rohit Kumar Rana, the park will span nearly three hectares near Shivalaya Park in Arail.

It will feature architectural symbols representing both cultures, including a Torii Gate, which reflects the Shinto belief in the transition from the physical to the spiritual world.

The park will be divided into five zones, with highlights such as a Zen Garden inspired by themes of peace, meditation, and self-reflection, as well as a Miyawaki forest.

This initiative is part of the city's growing reputation as a hub for spiritual and cultural parks, following the development of Shivalaya and Sahitya Parks during the Mahakumbh preparations, Rana said.

Designed to embody the shared values of tranquillity, discipline, and harmony, the park will also incorporate Japanese traditions such as tea ceremonies and ikebana, alongside Indian art, music, yoga, and temple architecture.

Reflecting the philosophies of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) and Japan's "Wa" (harmony), the park will symbolise the deep cultural bond between the two ancient civilisations, Rana added. PTI CDN SMV HIG