UP: Cyber fraudster dupe doctor of Rs 2.5 lakh

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A doctor here was duped of Rs 2.5 lakh to a cyber fraudster who posed as a patient seeking an online consultation, police said.

The incident took place on September 8 when Dr Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Basharatpur East in Shahpur, received a call from a person claiming to need medical advice.

Following the consultation, the caller requested a QR code for payment. Trusting the person, Dr Srivastava shared the code via WhatsApp.

Shortly after, he received three debit alerts from his Punjab National Bank account amounting to Rs 2,48,687.

He later lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station, and an FIR was registered at Shahpur police station against unidentified persons.

The fraudsters, identified as Prameel Kumar and S K Rawat, are currently under investigation. Shahpur Station House Officer Neeraj Rai confirmed that cybercrime experts are assisting in the probe.

The suspects' bank accounts have been frozen, and efforts are underway to trace their identities, Rai said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ