UP: Dalai Lama's sister Jetsun Pema offers chivar at Kushinagar temple

Kushinagar (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Jetsun Pema, the younger sister of Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate the Dalai Lama, offered chivar to the statue of Lord Buddha at the Mahaparinirvana temple here on Saturday and prayed for world peace and human welfare.

Chivar is a type of traditional robes for Buddhist monks.

Pema, 85, arrived in Kushinagar from Shravasti on Friday along with her husband Tenpa La.

They stayed at the Birla Dharamshala in Kushinagar and later departed for Bodh Gaya, according to Virendra Tiwari, manager of the Birla Dharamshala.

On Saturday, she performed rituals at the Mahaparinirvana temple and paid obeisance also at the Matha Kuar Buddha temple and the Ramabhar Stupa, he said.

She was welcomed by Lama Konchok Tengkyong, in-charge of the Tibetan Buddha temple in Kushinagar, Tiwari said.

Pema, who came to India from Tibet along with the Dalai Lama decades ago, resides in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

During her visit, she also offered prayers at the Tibetan Buddha temple here, Tiwari added. PTI COR KIS PRK PRK